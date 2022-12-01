NYC teen dies after hitting third rail during subway surf

A 15-year-old boy who was train surfing on a city subway died after falling and hitting an electrified third rail, police and police sources said.

The teen was on top of a southbound J subway at the Williamsburg Bridge around 11:25 a.m. when he tumbled underneath the moving train and was killed, cops said. Police sources said the teen struck the third rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy died after falling off a train while “subway surfing” on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn on December 1, 2022.

The teen struck the third rail after falling underneath the train.

Workers next to the train after it was evacuated following the death.



After the fall, the train was stopped on the tracks and about 700 passengers had to be taken off the subway, police sources said.

The teen’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Over the summer, officials warned of an increase in train surfing among teens and blamed the rise on social media.