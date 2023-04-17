NYC teen charged with murder in shooting of 17-year-old boy at subway station

A 17-year-old boy who was shot an wounded during a gang-related brawl inside a Bronx subway station has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down a teenager during the same clash, police said Monday.

The suspect – whose name has not been released because he is a minor – was arrested Friday after he was released from Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip from the April 10 shooting at the Burke Avenue Nos. 2 and 5 station, cops said.

Authorities said the teen may have been trying to rob victim Kymani Woods, also 17, at the station, when the gang-motivated dispute escalated.

Woods was shot in the head, arm and shoulder during the skirmish and also rushed to Jacobi, where he died, police said.





A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection to last week’s deadly shooting at the Burke Avenue station. James Keivom

Authorities described the shooting as gang-motivated, and said the arrested teen may have been trying to rob Woods, which escalated into a dispute.

At least one other person was involved in the deadly feud, but he is the only one in police custody, cops said.

It’s unclear how the arrested teen wound up being shot.





The deadly shooting was gang-motivated, cops said. James Keivom

In addition to the murder charge, he also faces raps for manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Officials said last week that the shooting was part of a simmering neighborhood gang dispute.

“We know that we’re dealing with gang violence and crew violence, where we have blocks and developments that are literally fighting against each other and there are innocent people in the middle of all of that conflict,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said at a press briefing.





At least one other person was involved in the fatal clash, but the 17-year-old is the only one now in custody, cops said. James Keivom

“It is still under investigation, but so far we know that in this particular area, we have seen in the past, we have crew violence that’s been happening in parts of Allerton out of the Sun Hill houses, Eastchester Gardens,” Gibson added. “I mean, this is nothing new.”

MTA New York City Transit President Richard Davey, who joined Gibson at the briefing outside Bronx Borough Hall, said there is “significant” footage of the shooting that was turned over to police.

The footage has not been made available to the public.





Officials have said that the violence appeared to have stemmed from a local gang beef. James Keivom

“Burke Avenue, there were 12 cameras at the station, all were working at the time of the incident,” Davey said. “We turned over significant — I would just say significant — footage to the police as part of their investigation. I know as of [Tuesday] morning we turned over significant evidence to them.”

Days before that fatal shooting, another teen straphanger was stabbed to death on board a Brooklyn train – during an altercation over an emergency brake prank.

Isaiah Collazo, 18, of Staten Island, was aboard a northbound D train near the Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street Station around 11:30 p.m. April 6 when his friend jokingly pulled the brake on the rail car, according to police.

That’s when accused killer Mark Smith, 25 — who surrendered to cops on Tuesday — got into a beef with Collazo, then allegedly pulled a knife and plunged it into the teen’s abdomen.

Collazo was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.