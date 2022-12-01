NYC teen charged with hate crime for ‘Asian pig’ subway attack

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in a vile attack on a subway rider who was punched, kicked and called an “Asian pig” during a fight over seats, police said.

Dream Commisso of Manhattan was nabbed Tuesday night in East Harlem and booked on charges of assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment.

According to police, Commisso, another woman and a man were aboard a shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 when they approached a seated couple and demanded that they give up their seats.

The 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old female companion, who are both Asian, apparently refused to get up, triggering a hateful turn.

Police said the trio of suspects spewed anti-Asian abuse at the straphanger, and punched and kicked the man, leaving him with a small cut.

The suspects fled the train at Times Square. Two remain at large and are being sought by cops.

Pictured is one of two women suspected of yelling racial abuse at an Asian couple.

One of the female suspects in the hate crime attack is still on the loose.

A male suspect is still being sought by police in connection with the Nov. 19 attack.



The male victim refused medical attention for his minor injury.

Commisso is being represented by a public defender. She is due back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 5.