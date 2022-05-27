NYC teachers, students wear black after Texas school shooting

Teachers and students at New York City’s public schools wore black Friday in memory of the Texas elementary school shooting victims.

For many participants across the five boroughs, the dangers of gun violence felt all too familiar, as they called for stronger school safety measures and mental health resources across the schools.

“We’re no strangers to gun violence and to young people being killed,” said Ilona Nanay, a teacher at a secondary school in the Bronx. “We’re frustrated that it takes a tragedy to get attention around this because this is very much a part of our every day here.”

“A lot of the guns that are being used in our neighborhood are not purchased legitimately — ending the sale of weapons isn’t enough,” she added.

The Soundview-based teacher held a discussion with her students today about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, and how they can address the rising gun violence in their own neighborhood during the pandemic.

“They’re just really angry, they feel like the violence here has been normalized, and forgotten and ignored,” Nanay said.

Organizers of the demonstration said participation was widespread — including Ariela Rothstein, a history teacher in Elmhurst, Queens, who said she hasn’t seen “this kind of reception before.”

A memorial is set up outside of Robb Elementary School on May 27. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“There’s a real sadness, and a real anger,” said Rothstein, an organizer with the United Federation of Teachers, whose caucus has advocated for a change in teachers union leadership.

Manhattan mom Kaliris Salas-Ramirez, who sits on the city’s schools advisory panel, sent her son to Central Park East One wearing a black Nets t-shirt and participated in a virtual vigil at the East Harlem school last night. The child is 10 years old — the same age as the kids who died.

“It hits close to home for us,” she said.

Mayor Eric Adams recently enacted new safety measures amid the deadly mass shooting. RW/MediaPunch

The protest came days after Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference, where he raised new safety measures on the table, from adding non-invasive mobile gun detectors to the buildings to locking school doors once kids arrive.

In Texas, the school shooter marched in through an unlocked door that had been propped open by a teacher, The Post has reported.

The Department of Education did not respond to an immediate request for comment about new school safety measures, including whether school front doors have been locked this week.

Following the shooting, teachers and school staff have been working with students but said some reported feeling powerless.

“Our nervous systems are overloaded, and it’s hard to even react or feel sad,” said Shoshana Brown, a school social worker from the Seward Park campus on the Lower East Side.

“That — in competition with the end of year push to get our students to complete their final projects, finish up their school year and end on a strong note — it’s been very hard to hold all these competing demands.”