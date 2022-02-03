NYC teacher who made anti-cop tweet during NYPD fundraiser let go from school

A Brooklyn prep school teacher no longer has a job the in wake of her anti-cop tweet related to the deaths of NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, officials said Thursday.

Laura Lynne Duffy, a math teacher at Fontbonne Hall in Brooklyn, was suspended Wednesday for a post she made about a “dress down” event honoring the slain officers, who were gunned down in Harlem last month.

Proceeds were apparently to be donated to the families of the cops.

“If anyone was wondering, I am intentionally dressing up today. #Abolition #BLM,” Duffy wrote on the account, which had 69 followers and was set to private.

The Fontbonne fundraiser came the same day that thousands gathered for Mora’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

On Thursday, the private Catholic school said it had concluded a probe into the tweet.

Officers attend the funeral for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera.

“After the administration conducted a thorough investigation, Laura Lynne Duffy is no longer in the employ of Fontbonne Hall, effective Friday, 2/4/22,” the message from the administration said.

Duffy didn’t reply to an email from The Post.

Mora and Rivera were mortally wounded on Jan. 21 when they responded to a domestic call in Harlem and gunman Lashawn McNeil ambushed them. Rivera, 22, died that night, while Mora, 27, died after he was removed from life support several days later.

McNeil, 47, was shot by a third officer and later died from his injuries.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral was held at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora was killed in a shooting after responding to a domestic call in January. AP

Duffy’s tweet was the latest example of widely circulated anti-cop social media posts that have sparked backlash.

Coney Island Prep math teacher Christopher Flanigan is “no longer employed” following his Instagram post last week that appeared to encourage violence against mourners gathered at Rivera’s funeral, though he said his comments were misconstrued.

And Manhattan actress Jacqueline Guzman was booted from a theater company for complaining about street closures during Rivera’s funeral.