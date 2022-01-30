NYC teacher loses job over cops ‘reciprocity’ post

The Brooklyn public school teacher who posted an anti-cop Instagram post about the funeral of detective Jason Rivera is no longer an employee of the school.

Coney Island Prep said on Sunday that Chris Flanigan, who appeared to encourage violence against cops mourning Rivera, no longer works for the school.

“We do not condone or promote violence of any sort. As of this afternoon, Mr. Flanigan is no longer employed at Coney Island Prep,” Coney Island Prep CEO Leslie-Bernard Joseph said in a statement.

“The teachers and staff of Coney Island Prep are public servants; and like all public servants we hold ourselves to a much higher standard,” Joseph said. “We work hard to serve the young people in our community, and we know our police officers do as well, taking innumerable risks, to keep our city safe.”

Flanigan posted an Instagram story Saturday that appeared to encourage violence against police mourning the murder of detective Jason Rivera. cjftherapy.com/therapist

Flanigan told The Post on Sunday that he’d received death threats over his since-deleted Instagram story showing an overhead shot of officers flooding Fifth Avenue for Rivera’s funeral, with the caption, “5/30/20: NYPD SUV drives into a crowd of protestors. Ideal conditions for reciprocity.”

He claimed his message was “misconstrued” and that he was merely commenting on the “vulnerability” of the crowd of cops.

“I respect the NYPD. I do not condone violence,” he insisted on Sunday. “A 22-year-old police officer murdered in the line of duty is reprehensible. I’m devastated by that.”

Flanigan was profiled by NY1 for his musical tributes to first responders in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the station he felt solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.