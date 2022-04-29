NYC teacher Chester Hingle arrested for choking student: cops

A Bronx teacher was busted for choking a 12-year-old middle school student this week, cops said.

Chester Hingle, 45, was arrested Thursday at I.S. 217 on Fox Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, for putting his hands around the child’s neck inside the cafeteria, police said.

Hingle was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, cops said.

The student was not hospitalized, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students,” the city Department of Education said in a statement. “This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will be fully investigated. This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue his termination.”