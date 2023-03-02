NYC teacher busted after allegedly hitting young student

A teacher was arrested Thursday after allegedly hitting an 8-year-old student at a public school in Queens, police said.

Lashawn Leak, 33, was charged with assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, over the alleged incident at P.S.48Q The David N. Dinkins School in Jamaica, according to the NYPD.

The student, an 8-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Jamaica Hospital, cops said.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.