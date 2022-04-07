NYC suspect steals elderly woman's purse, throws her to ground in Bronx bank

A brute stole a purse from a 76-year-old woman and tossed her to the ground inside an ATM vestibule of a Bronx bank last weekend, police said.

The man attacked the woman shortly after she withdrew money from the ATM at a Citizens Bank on East Fordham Road near Jerome Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, according to cops.

After snatching her purse and throwing her down, the suspect fled northbound on Jerome Avenue, the NYPD said.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect who stole a purse from a 76-year-old woman inside a bank.
NYPD
The NYPD says the suspect fled on Jerome Ave. after he snatched the purse.
NYPD

He was still being sought as of early Thursday.

The victim suffered a cut to her head. She was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Medical Center in stable condition.

