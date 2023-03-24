NYC suspect shot at by NYPD after menacing brother with gun

Police opened fire on a suspect in the East Village who was menacing his brother with a gun Thursday night, according to cops and law enforcement sources.

NYPD officers were canvassing the area for the menace when at least one of the cops fired at the suspect after he turned toward them with a gun near 330 East 4th Street around 8 p.m., police and sources said.

Following the gunfire, the 20-year-old man was arrested, police said. Charges against him are pending.

The NYPD couldn’t immediately confirm reports that the suspect shot at officers during the confrontation.

It was also unclear how many rounds were fired by police.

Some bullets struck an NYPD vehicle, according to photos from the scene.





Following the gunfire, the 20-year-old man was arrested, police said. Charges against him are pending. Robert Mecea





NYPD officers were canvassing the area for the menace when at least one of the cops fired at the suspect.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, though some officers were taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for tinnitus, sources said.

In a strange turn of events, the suspect’s brother was also arrested for an alleged robbery from Wednesday, according to sources.

This is the second time in as many nights police fired at a suspect.





This is the second night i a row there was an officer involved shooting in NYC.

Wednesday night in upper Manhattan an officer and suspect exchanged gunfire after police responded to a call of five men trying to rob a victim in the Marble Hill Houses, police said.

When the officers arrived, a suspect opened fire, leading an officer to shoot back, the NYPD said.

The five robbery suspects were on the loose as of early Thursday.

No one was injured in that shooting.