NYC suspect rages at cops to uncuff him in Manhattan court

A man covered in a spit hood could be seen on video raging at cops and calling them the N-word because they apparently didn’t uncuff him fast enough after his release in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

The potty-mouthed perp — who was covered in a hood after “spitting at everybody” — hurled profanities at the officers as he was led out of the arraignment room with his hands cuffed behind his back and his feet shackled.

“Take the f–ing cuffs off … What the f–k is this? You want to suck my d–k or something?” the man says.

Ronald DuPont raged at police officers for not taking off his spit hood and handcuffs fast enough at Manhattan Criminal Court. Steve Hirsch

“C’mon man get off of me. I can walk,” he adds to a cop leading him by the arm.

As one officer goes to unlock the shackles on his feet, the man snaps: “C’mon man. My shit is hurting,” adding: “F—in’ n—r.”

Once he’s freed, the man takes the plastic bag over his head off and barks at the cops to “get the f–k out of my face.”

DuPont allegedly kicked and shattered a glass door at an Upper East Side hospital. Steve Hirsch

The spiteful suspect, identified as 40-year-old Ronald DuPont, was in court to face a charge of criminal mischief from an incident Sunday.

Authorities say DuPont was at an Upper East Side hospital when he kicked a glass door and shattered it, causing about $250 in damage.

DuPont — whose rap sheet includes arrests for robbery, turnstile jumping and criminal mischief — pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at his arraignment and was sentenced to time served.

DuPont allegedly caused $250 in damage at the hospital. Steve Hirsch

The suspect told the cops to “get the f–k out of my face” after being freed. Steve Hirsch

A police source said the unruly arrestee had been “spitting at everybody,” so authorities decided to put the hood over his head to prevent him from doing the same in court.

“He should be in a mental health facility,” the source said.

“This is why I don’t bring my kid into the city,” said a court officer who witnessed the meltdown. “He’s a maniac.”

Additional reporting by Steven Hirsch