NYC suspect in ‘Blixky gang’ gun-running scheme pleads guilty

A gun runner charged alongside members of Brooklyn-based gang who allegedly flaunted illegal firearms in rap videos pleaded guilty Thursday to two federal crimes for his role in the trafficking scheme.

Antonio “Storm” Eaddy, 25, described his hand in the scheme to move guns between Atlanta, Georgia and New York City during a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

“From August 2020 to April 2021, I planned with others to transport guns between Atlanta and New York,” he told Judge Sidney Stein.

“I did not have a license to sell. I set up the sale by text messages. I texted others to find out if they wanted to purchase guns,” Eaddy, wearing a blue jail uniform and cast on one of his legs, said.

He copped to one count of conspiracy to engage in gun trafficking and another count for aiding an armed carjacking.

As part of his role in the gun-running plot, Eaddy set up the sale of two guns in March 2021 to two co-conspirators, Argam Tah and Christopher Machado, according to the indictment against him. The weapons were then shipped from Georgia to New York, the feds said.

Prosecutors obtained text messages that showed Eaddy and his co-conspirators had access to extended magazines, which they could sell for an increased profit.

Some of the firearms trafficked by the crew were flashed in music videos by members of the Brooklyn-based “Blixky gang.”

One video for a song called, “Word to Folk,” showed a gang member removing the magazines from handguns to show that they were loaded, according to the indictment.

Eaddy also pleaded guilty to aiding an armed carjacking at a gas station in Atlanta that was caught on camera.

“I drove the people there to commit the car jacking so they could take the car. To be honest, they wanted the car, so I helped. It was a stupid decision,” Eaddy told the judge.

Eaddy faces up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

Additional reporting by Ben Feuerherd