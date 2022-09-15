NYC sucker punch suspect Bui Van Phu held on $100K bail

An ex-con who allegedly sucker-punched a stranger outside a Bronx restaurant and knocked him into a coma was ordered held on $100,000 bail Thursday after prosecutors finally hit him with felony charges.

Bui Van Phu, 55, was arraigned on second-degree assault in the shocking caught-on-video attack of 52-year-old Jesus Cortes outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on Aug. 12.

Phu, a convicted sex offender who is on lifetime parole, was initially released without bail in the horrific beatdown last month — sparking outrage that led to Gov. Kathy Hochul saying she was intervening in the case to get him locked up.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark maintained Thursday that her office at the time could only charge Phu with the misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, which were not bail-eligible and led to the ex-con’s release.

Clark said her office then built enough evidence for a second-degree assault charge in the case, a felony that is eligible for bail.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice George Villegas on Thursday set Phu’s bail at $100,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

Phu’s defense attorney, during the hearing, blamed Hochul for his client’s plight, claiming his case got overblown because she stepped in last month to have him busted on a state parole violation.

“This is overcharged, and it’s overcharged because a politician got involved,” defense attorney Casey Trimble told Villegas during Phu’s arraignment on the felony assault indictment.

“This was originally charged as a misdemeanor,” Trimble said. “The people consented to supervised release in this matter. And then during an election year, Gov. Hochul got involved, made some phone calls, and escalated everything.”

He claimed the governor had called prosecutors and parole officials and “forced everyone’s hands.”

“I hit someone and he’s in the hospital,” Phu allegedly told parole officer Denise Payano, she testified at a court hearing in the case last month. “I don’t know if he’s dead. The police are looking for me.”

Phu was busted after his parole officer recognized him from the footage — and he later called her to confess after police released his photo and were closing in.

Police charged Phu with attempted murder, only to watch as the DA reduced the charges to non-bail-eligible misdemeanors, claiming that was all the evidence allowed at the time.

The DA insisted Thursday that her office couldn’t initially prove the attempted murder charge. Prosecutors later investigated, she said and asked the grand jury to have the misdemeanor charges against Phu upgraded to a felony.

Clark denied that the office bowed to pressure from Albany to up the charges.

“The governor reached out to our office and at the time the governor’s office was informed that we were continuing to investigate and we were considering elevating the case,” Clark said. “But, again, we were still collecting evidence.

“That defense attorney can have his opinion,” she added. “I know the evidence that I have, and there are also cases [that] have been elevated as well. He didn’t mention that.

“It depends on the case, and what I did was make sure that we investigated and we followed the evidence where it led us to go into the grand jury and submit more charges. It wasn’t because of political pressure. It was because of what I needed to do.”