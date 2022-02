The subway scored a trifecta this week as trains carried more than 3 million passengers for three days in a row for the first time since Omicron arrived in December.

The swell of passengers crowded trains on Tuesday, when they carried 3,015,755 people; Wednesday, with 3,087,731 riders, and Thursday, with 3,108,216 passengers.

Weekly subway ridership has now reached 55 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.