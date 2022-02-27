NYC subway user attacked by two men

A 35-year-old straphanger was struck over the head in an unprovoked attack on a Queens subway last week, police said Sunday.

Two attackers boarded the northbound R train at the 67th Avenue subway station around 9 p.m. Thursday and whacked the passenger in the head “with an unknown object causing a laceration and bleeding,” cops said in a statement.

The suspects then fled the train car.

EMS took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. He had a cut and bleeding to the head.

No words were spoken during the attack, cops said.

“They just roll up on this guy and hit him in the head,” a police source said.

Police released photos of the two suspects on Sunday.