NYC subway trips top 3 million for first time since Omicron

Subway ridership topped three million trips on Tuesday for the first time since the Omicron variant hit the city in the weeks before Christmas, the MTA said.

Transit Authority officials reported 3,010,902 turnstile entries on Feb. 8, the first day with over three million trips since Dec. 17.

The rise of the Omicron variant spurred many companies to switch to work-from-home over the holidays. Even the MTA, which had its entire workforce back in the office in November, allowed some workers to telework, according to transit sources.

Subway ridership surpassed 3 million people for the first time since the start of the Omicron wave up from a low of 2.1 million daily riders. Getty Images

The number of subway trips subsequently fell from a COVID-era record of 3.4 million on Dec. 10, to a low of 2.1 million trips a month later, data shows.

Lisa Daglian of the MTA’s Citizens Advisory Committee called growing ridership “terrific news” for the agency’s coffers as well as riders, who are on high alert after a rash of terrifying subway assaults.

“It means there are more eyes in the system, so it contributes to rider safety,” she said. “It’s great news for our city. It’s great news for our region. It’s great news for the MTA.”