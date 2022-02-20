The Hamden Journal

NYC subway trains hit two people, killing one, within hours, says NYPD

One person was killed and another hurt when they were struck by subway trains in two separate incidents in Manhattan that happened within hours on Saturday night, police said.

A man who was walking along the subway tracks was struck and killed by a 3-train near 50th Street, police said.

Cops said the man was walking along the express track around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigate the scene where a subway train fatally struck a man at 50th Street on Saturday.
Earlier, just after 9 p.m., a man was injured after he slipped and fell off the subway while moving between cars at the Canal Street station as he was riding the J-train, according to police.

FDNY responded and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover, cops said.

Both incidents caused delays.

