NYC subway suspect Frank James once posted video from packed train

Brooklyn mass shooting suspect Frank James once posted a chilling video from another packed Big Apple subway train — slowly pointing his finger at passengers as if picking out targets.

The troubled 62-year-old — who on Wednesday was officially declared a suspect in Tuesday’s carnage amid a massive manhunt for him — posted the eerie, 47-second clip on social media, filled with violent threats and support for black power leaders, in July 2020.

They included rants about Mayor Eric Adams — forcing Hizzoner to get beefed-up protection — while also gloating about heroic NYPD cops shot dead on duty.

The subway clip shows a finger just in front of the camera as it slowly scans the crowded subway car, slowly pointing toward oblivious straphangers.

Frank James posted a photo of dozens of bullets with the caption, “Nothing says FU better than some of these FU.” Facebook / Frank Whitaker

Frank James once posted a chilling video from another packed Big Apple subway train. prophetoftruth88/YouTube

Frank James posted rants about Mayor Eric Adams. @oldrob8859

As he does so, his voice slowly mumbles, similar to how witnesses say the shooter did after he set off a smoke bomb and shot 10 people, also injuring 19 others, on the Manhattan-bound N train during rush hour Tuesday.

The clip, called “The good ole days,” was recorded in August 2020, James explained in the comments.

However, James’ regular social media posts appear to show him fantasizing about killing people for years.

Frank James’ social media is filled with violent threats and support for black power leaders. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

In August 2020, Frank James posted a disturbing photo of a blue body bag on a gurney. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

In one 2019 post, he shared a meme saying, “I like you … I think I will kill you last.”

One of his last Facebook posts before Tuesday’s carnage was a photo of a man pointing a gun straight at the camera, which he shared Friday.

Another post this month showed the bloodied, gun-carrying hand of the assassin from the video game Hitman Absolution, about a killer hunted by cops for “pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.”

Frank James celebrated actual violence, posting a photo of heroic NYPD cops Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, who were shot dead during a Jan. 21 domestic call in Harlem. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

Frank James recently also posted a photo of teen Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

James — who says he is a native New Yorker in his videos — also celebrated actual violence, posting a photo of heroic NYPD cops Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, who were shot dead during a Jan. 21 domestic call in Harlem.

“NYPD under attack dam shame,” he wrote.

The cops’ deaths — which led to an unprecedented turnout for their funerals — was also a topic for many of James’ lengthy rants on YouTube in which he claimed to be a “Prophet of Truth.”

Frank James was initially named a person of interest. NYPD

Frank James was officially declared a suspect on Wednesday. NYPD

In one, he sympathized with the cops’ shooter, career criminal Lashawn McNeil, suggesting he was only carrying out the purpose that a racist society had pushed him into.

“What can you expect?” he titled a Feb. 1 rant, blaming the “stereotypes” that “whit motherf–kers” have of all black men.

“Nothing else is encouraged, except violence,” he insisted. “I’m expected to be violent, I’m expected to be a criminal, and when I’m not there’s something wrong with me,” he claimed.

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. AP Photo/John Minchillo

The shooting broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park. Facebook / Armen Armenian

“That’s enough to make you want to hurt somebody,” he warned ominously.

Other posts showed him celebrating black power leaders like Angela Davis and Malcolm X, with James more than 30 years ago wearing a T-shirt of the soon-to-be-slain Black Panther leader holding a weapon.

Other photos showed he was angry about rising gas prices — posting a photo of someone paying $50 — while also expressing homophobia.

Frank James’ regular social media posts appear to show him fantasizing about killing people for years. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

Photos showed Frank James was angry about rising gas prices. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

“Love your neighbor,” one meme he shared said, before adding, “He’s gay, never mind.”

But mostly, his posts made clear he had death and violence on his mind for years.

In August 2020, he posted a disturbing photo of a blue body bag on a gurney, saying it was the rightful place “FOR EVERYBODY THAT WANTS TO PUT ME IN MY PLACE.”

A day later, he posted a photo of dozens of bullets with the caption, “Nothing says FU better than some of these FU.”

Many of Frank James’ disturbing messages hinted at his personal thoughts of violence. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

Frank James’ posts made clear he had death and violence on his mind for years. Facebook / Frank Whitaker

He recently also posted a photo of teen Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, writing, “And a child should lead them.”

Like many of his posts, that led to a flurry of comments after Tuesday’s outrage, with one writing of Rittenhouse, “Too bad Kyle wasn’t on that train to blast your ass.”

Many of his disturbing messages hinted at his personal thoughts of gun violence.

In March he reposted a meme he first shared five years earlier, saying, “They say the pen is mightier than the sword, I say the bullet is mightier than both them.”

“Please don’t make me prove it,” James warned.