NYC subway surfer spotted just weeks after teen train death

A new mind-boggling photo shows a man standing on the top of a train traveling through the Bronx — just weeks after a teenager was killed while subway surfing in Brooklyn.

The man was photographed wearing a backpack, sneakers, pants, and a short-sleeved shirt as he surfed on the top of a seemingly busy No. 5 train.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority statistics show the number of subway surfers jumped a staggering 560% from January to May 2022 compared to the same time in 2021 — with 449 reported incidents last year.





New mind-boggling photos show a man standing on top of a train traveling through the Bronx.





Just last month, a 15-year-old died while riding atop a J-train as it traveled through Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The teen died after his head slammed on the bridge around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 20, police said.

At the time, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the agency “cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to ride on the outside of trains.”

“Our hearts go out to loved ones at yet another tragic time. We implore other families to speak with their children on the real dangers of what can seem like a thrill but is too often deadly.”