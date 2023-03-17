NYC subway station drenched in Ghostbusters-like green slime

The subway got slimed!

An eerie “Ghostbusters”-style glowing green goo oozed into the entrance of a Brooklyn subway station Thursday night — startling straphangers who said it appeared downright supernatural.

It looked as if Slimer himself had passed through a wall of the 7th Avenue station in Prospect Heights — where the mystery substance had pooled up near a ticket machine, according to a viral photo posted on Twitter.

“We’re either looking at a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or a ghost infestation in New York City,” said one straphanger, who gave her name as Emily. “Regardless, the city might want to look into this.”

But, she added, “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”

Others were quick to point out the slime’s ectoplasm-like qualities.

“Who you gonna call?” one observer wrote on Twitter while another declared, “Is that Ecto Cooler?”

The slime may have oozed down from the street level, according to the MTA. It wasn’t immediately clear what the mystery substance was made of.

“Don’t touch it — unless you want super powers,” one user wrote.

Some were quick to speculate that the green goo was likely anti-freeze or “tracing dye,” neither of which were fun for commuters to step around.

“Anyone for a swim?” one New Yorker quipped sarcastically while another added, “Just another day on the NYC subway.”

The tweet soon raked in 1.6 million views and the MTA weighed in on Twitter, saying it would look into the problem.

A rep for the agency on Friday told The Post the mystery slime likely seeped into a supply room from the street level and had since been cleaned up.

“Unfortunately, [there were no] reports of anyone gaining super powers and/or any teenagers becoming sword-wielding turtles. I haven’t heard any news of any particle accelerator explosions or lightning storms, so doubt any super powers will come of this,” the spokesperson joked.

However the rep also didn’t immediately clarify what the sticky green substance actually was.