NYC subway stabbing being investigated as possible anti-gay hate crime

A man was stabbed on a Bronx subway Wednesday in what is being investigated as a possible anti-gay hate crime, police said.

The attack, on the first day of Pride Month, occurred on a northbound 2 train that was approaching the 3rd Avenue-149th Street station at around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The male suspect directed homophobic slurs at the 31-year-old victim before plunging “a sharp object” into his right arm, cops said.

Police said the suspect hopped off the train after the attack and fled southbound on Brook Avenue. He remained in the wind as of late Wednesday.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the stabbing.