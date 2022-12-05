NYC subway slashing victim says bystanders just watched: ‘Nobody helped me’

A straphanger who was slashed in a random transit attack in Queens recounted the bloody assault to The Post on Monday — saying bystanders didn’t lift a finger to help.

“The blood is coming down my face and I am screaming for help,” Hector Hernandez, 36, recalled from his home in Brooklyn, a day after the horrifying incident.

“Nobody helped me.”

Hernandez, a construction worker from Guatemala, said he fell asleep on his way home from a job on Staten Island around 1 a.m. Sunday and missed his stop — instead getting off the train on a southbound F train platform at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station.

“He was on the same train as me,” Hernandez said of his attacker. “On the stairs he says, ‘Yo! Give me your money! Your wallet. Your phone.’”

Hernandez said he pleaded, “No, c’mon. I have no money. This is just clothes in the bag.”

Subway stabbing victim Hector Hernandez shows the wounds on his hands. Paul Martinka

Hector Hernandez said bystanders did nothing to help while he was brutally slashed at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station early Sunday. Paul Martinka

But the stranger continued, ordering him to “Give me the f—ing money! Give me the f—ing phone!” he said.

“He comes at me with a knife. He had a big knife, silver, 8 inches long. He tried to get me down on the floor, but I don’t let him. I tell him, ‘Stop!’” Hernandez recalled.

The assailant then slashed Hernandez, he said.

“I scream for help, I can see people. I am not alone, but when I’m screaming for help, nobody comes,” Hernandez said.

“I didn’t get off the train alone,” he added. “There were people. I see people when I’m screaming for help, but nobody helped me. They just look and move back.”

Hector Hernandez said his attacker, who remains on the loose, tried to rob him at a Queens subway station early Sunday while bystanders just stood by. Paul Martinka

Hernandez said the brute, who remains on the loose, didn’t get the $25 he had on him but left him with severe gashes to his head, face and right hand.

He was treated at Jamaica Hospital and needed staples to close the nasty wound to the top of his head, he told The Post.

Hernandez, who said he sends much of his earnings to help his wife and 15-year-old daughter make ends meet back in Guatemala, said he now has trouble sleeping.

“I don’t sleep all night,” he said. “I took the pills for the pain but I can feel every place I got hurt, so no sleep. The doctor said I was lucky because it was so close to my left eye. He said I have to stay home a few days, but I need to go back to work. My family needs the money right now.”

Hector Hernandez said he fell asleep on the subway and got off at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station, where he was brutally slashed early Sunday. Robert Mecea

The ordeal has left him “really, really scared,” Hernandez added.

“This is the first time anything like this happened,” he said. “But what can I do? I still need to work … I don’t carry a knife or anything to protect [myself]. I can’t get arrested.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”