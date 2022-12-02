NYC subway rider slashed in face in unprovoked attack

A man riding in Manhattan this week was slashed in the face with a razor by a fellow straphanger in an unprovoked attack, police said.
The violent attack took place at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday as the northbound 2 train was approaching the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station, police said.
According to police, a stranger walked up to a 49-year-old man sitting in the train car, pulled out a razor and slashed him across the face.
The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for a laceration across his nose. He was listed in stable condition.
The NYPD released Thursday a brief surveillance video and still photos showing the suspected slasher. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
He was last seen exiting the subway station wearing a black coat over a grey hooded sweatshirt. His black hair was swept up in a top bun.
As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.
According to the latest available statistics from the NYPD, transit crimes were up more than 33% in late November, compared to the same period last year.
But on Monday MTA Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber pushed back on reports of a crime wave in the city’s transit system by pointing to a dip in incidents over the past 28 days.
“In the month of November, this is important, we’re actually down 13%,” Lieber said, referring to underground felonies, on Spectrum News NY1′s “Inside City Hall.”