NYC subway rider punched by stranger spewing anti-Mexican hate

A straphanger was brutally punched in the head by a stranger who shouted, “F— you, Mexican” as the train rolled through the Bronx, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the violence that erupted on a southbound No. 6 train around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 20 as it approached the Lawrence Avenue station, cops said.

The unhinged attacker approached the 23-year-old victim and cursed at him while punching him repeatedly in the head. It wasn’t clear if anything preceded the attack, cops said.

Police are looking for a man who punched a victim on the subway.

The victim suffered head injuries and went to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).