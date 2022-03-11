NYC subway hammer attacker Christian Jeffers held on $300k bail

The attacker who allegedly whacked an Asian man with a hammer in a hate-fueled attack at a Manhattan subway station was held on $300,000 bail at her Friday morning arraignment.

Prosecutors also revealed that Christian Jeffers, 48, who identifies as a woman, allegedly attacked the 29-year-old victim on Tuesday “with little to no provocation.”

Jeffers was charged with assault, aggravated harassment and menacing — all as hate crimes — and criminal possession of a weapon over the caught-on-camera attack at the 14th Street 1/2/3 station.

The suspect is a known “transit offender” with 47 prior arrests, according to cops and sources.

Jeffers was released from prison back in June after serving nearly six years on a second-degree robbery conviction — and was on post-release supervision set to expire September 2024, records show.

Just over a week later, she was busted for petit larceny, cops said.

Christian Jeffers is seen being transported from the Transit District 4 precinct at the Union Square station in New York City on March 9, 2022. Christopher Sadowski

Jeffers’ allegedly launched the hammer attack after bumping into the victim on the train platform.

“I didn’t see the hammer. I just saw [her] reaching into a bag, pulled something out. It happened, like, too quick for me to react,” the victim had told The Post.