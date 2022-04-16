NYC subway crime skyrocketing, with robberies up 72%

Violent crime on the subway is skyrocketing, NYPD stats show.

Robberies surged by 72%, with 165 reported this year through April 10, up from 96 in the same period in 2021.

Felony assaults rose 28%, with 169 attacks logged, compared to 132 during the same period a year earlier, according to Compstat data.

Rapes doubled, from two to four.

The stats do not include the 10 people shot and 20 others hurt in the gun and smoke assault by, cops say, an unhinged Frank James on an N train in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Non-violent crimes are also way up underground.

Grand larcenies spiked 110%, to 275 from 131.

Overall, major felonies reported in the subway system rose 68 percent, to 617, from 367, through April 10.

Murders decreased from three to two.