NYC subway attacker breaks nose of random straphanger: cops

A straphanger had his nose randomly broken by a stranger on a Bronx subway, cops said Sunday.

The incident occurred on a No. 5 train around 2 p.m. Friday when the 39-year-old victim was approached by his muttering assailant, cops said.

The suspect told the victim to “Stop talking s–t,” a police spokesman said.

A cop source said the attack was “just a random assault.

“He’s probably hearing something in his head,” the source said of the suspect.

The attacker then grabbed the victim’s cell phone “and proceeded to throw it at the victim before punching him about the head,” breaking his nose, cops said.

The attacker fled the train at the East Tremont Avenue-West Farms station. EMS took the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Police reported a 39-year-old man was attacked on a Bronx subway. Shutterstock / Dominick Corrado

The subway assault occurred on Friday. Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.