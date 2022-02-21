NYC subway attack victims recall harrowing crimes

A Brooklyn man who was threatened with a hatchet while commuting on the subway Monday morning is still reeling from the violent encounter.

“I’m still shaking. I still can’t eat. It’s still replaying in my mind,” Kyle Westby, 42, told The Post hours after he was threatened with an ax at the Franklin Avenue station in Brooklyn around 1 a.m. Monday.

Westby was headed home from a late dinner out with his girlfriend when he arrived at the Prospect Heights station and saw two men, one of whom asked: “Why are you staring at me?” Westby recalled.

“I saw him reach into his jacket and pull out a brown object. He swung at me and I ran. The stairs were two feet away, so I ran up the stairs, and thank God the cops were there,” Westby, a supervisor at a fireproofing company, told The Post.

“I said, ‘Officers, this man swung at me with an ax.’ Immediately, they went down and apprehended him.”

Kyle Westby survived a hatchet attack at the Prospect Heights subway station in Brooklyn. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

Cops said they took Robert Griffith, 58, into custody following the incident and charged him with attempted assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. In addition to the hatchet, Griffith also allegedly had a punch dagger and screwdriver on him, police said.

Westby is one of at least seven commuters who experienced violence on the rails over the holiday weekend just before Mayor Eric Adams’ new subway safety plan took effect Monday afternoon. Hizzoner has deployed teams of police officers, homeless outreach workers and behavioral clinicians to subway stations across the city to enforce MTA rules and get the chronically homeless into shelters.

About two hours after Westby was attacked, Evelina Rivera, 30, was whacked in the face with a metal pole while on board the 4 train near 167th Street in the Bronx.

A group of six city outreach workers from DHS (Department of Homeless Services) and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene patrol the Fulton Center subway hub in Manhattan. Paul Martinka

Mayor Eric Adams has deployed teams of police officers, homeless outreach workers and behavioral clinicians to the city’s subway stations. Paul Martinka

Rivera, who caught the subway in Brooklyn after wrapping up her shift as a chef at a Clinton Hill eatery, was making small talk with a fellow commuter when an apparent homeless man said: “Shut up, can you shut the f— up?”

“We’re like, ‘Anyway,’ and we keep talking, and he’s like, ‘I’ll make you shut up,’ and he comes with the pole,” Rivera recounted.

“He tries to strike her, misses by a millimeter, broke the subway window… She used mace, blinded him, and now he’s attacking wildly. I get hit,” she went on.

“He hit me so hard the ball came out of my [septum] piercing. It’s crooked.”

Evelina Rivera, 30, was smashed in the face with a metal pole while riding the 4 train. Stephen Yang for the New York Post

Rivera said she was “about to have a panic attack” following the attack and got off at the next stop to report the incident to police. When cops showed up, they patrolled the subways together to look for the suspect, who had facial piercings and was last seen wearing all black, but they never found him.

“I would like him to get reprimanded for what he did, you know, and to get help,” said Rivera.