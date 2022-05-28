NYC student arrested in MELS school shooting threat in Queens

A Queens student was arrested for threatening to shoot up his school, police said.

The chilling episode unfolded Friday morning after police responded to Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School (MELS) in Forest Hills shortly before 10:20 a.m., cops said.

A 16-year-old boy told classmates he “wanted to obtain a firearm and shoot several students at the school,” other teens reported.

The alleged shooting threat came just arrest comes three days after the Uvalde massacre in Texas. Brigitte Stelzer for NY Post

Eagle-eyed kids also saw the 16-year-old “using school computers for Googling ways to buy firearms,” an NYPD spokesman said.

After the witnesses told school safety agents, the boy was confronted and made admissions, police said.

The teen was then taken to the 112th Precinct station house and arrested on charges of aggravated harassment, authorities said. A juvenile report was issued and the teen was released to his parents..

“In this climate, they’re not going to take that s–t,” an NYPD source said, referring to the latest mass shooting at a Texas school.

MELS is a 6th- to 12th- grade school located on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills.

The building also houses Queens Metropolitan High School and PS Q233, a program for students with severe disabilities.

The arrest comes three days after the Uvalde massacre in Texas and two days after a local teen was charged with threatening a mass shooting at a Long Island high school.

In that incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with making a terroristic threat in a Wednesday Instagram post on his “Bellport Scholars” page, warning there could be a shooting at Bellport High School the next day, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.