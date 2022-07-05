NYC strip club honcho files for bankruptcy

The show isn’t over just yet for this cabaret owner.

Financially beleaguered jiggle-joint proprietor Robert Gans filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday to save his at least 11-property portfolio from falling to lenders.

Inside Scores, the Manhattan strip club that inspired the 2019 film “Hustlers.” Scores New York

Gans’ holdings include the Manhattan adult entertainment establishments Executive Club, in Hell’s Kitchen, and Chelsea’s Scores New York, which inspired the 2019 film “Hustlers” — as well as a large 11th Avenue property currently in use as a lumberyard, a retail building in Soho and two addresses in Queens, Crain’s reported.

By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the indebted landlord temporarily halted several lenders’ lawsuits against him regarding defaulted mortgages, including a $130 million loan. Mack Real Estate Group claims that Gans has missed more than $6 million in payments on the loan, and in October held him in default of it, according to court papers.

An exterior shot of Manhattan gentlemen’s club Scores. Scores New York

Gans owns the Chelsea strip club Scores. Scores New York

The interior of Scores. Scores New York

Hell’s Kitchen’s the Executive Club, one of Gans’ 11-strong property portfolio. The Executive Club

More recently, Extell Development and Eli Tabak’s Bluestone Group — among other lenders — filed a June lawsuit against Gans after Gans himself sued them for a “sweeping and predatory scheme” to steal his $200 million real estate portfolio. Gans also alleged the lenders — who bought mortgage debt on several of his properties in April — had prevented him from repaying and refinancing his debts, according to Crain’s.

The companies, which are “controlled by members of the Tabak real estate family,” had “conspired with each other” to sell his portfolio, Gans claimed in the suit, seeking $100 million in damages, the Real Deal reported.

This is far from Gans’ first headline-worthy legal woe. The gentlemen’s club czar has previously been sued for allegations including letting an escort service be run out of a Midtown building and violating federal and state labor laws. In turn, he also once sued Deutsche Bank.

The German financial services giant “pulled the rug out from under him at the last minute” and backed out on a $17 million loan after learning he owned two of Manhattan’s biggest strip joints, Gans alleged at the time.