NYC streets clogged by Amazon’s brazen delivery drivers

It’s the “law” of the concrete jungle.

Amazon delivery drivers who cause traffic chaos when they commandeer huge stretches of Big Apple streets are getting more brazen, with one claiming that cops gave them license to do so.

“The [NYPD] … said it’s OK to double park here,” said driver Shawn Evans from a frenzied “mobile distribution hub” — a euphemism for the mammoth trucks that double and triple park while workers scurry to unload their contents onto cluttered streets and sidewalks.

Evans said he had been unloading at his location along Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side for more than three hours with a truck containing “1,500 … 1,600” items.

“The NYPD does not allow Amazon delivery vehicles to double park or violate any parking regulations,” a department spokesman countered. “If these vehicles are observed in violation, a summons is issued.”

Evan’s truck was not an outlier. The Post found at least four Amazon delivery trucks hogging up sections of Columbus this week. Some Amazon employees confirmed they had been double-parked for hours.

Residents and business owners on the Upper West Side have had enough of the contract delivery drivers. Helayne Seidman

An Amazon contract deliver truck parked on Columbia Avenue on the Upper West Side. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

Many of the the trucks are surrounded by what appear to be city traffic cones — but actually belong to Amazon, multiple delivery men said.

The problem is not unique to the Upper West Side. With its ultra high-density high-rises, the Upper East Side is also uniquely susceptible to Amazon delivery jams. Last November the City Council passed a bill aimed at curbing the issue by introducing loading-only parking spots in affected neighborhoods — but so far results have been limited.

“It is like Whac-A-Mole,” said Manhattan Councilwoman Gale Brewer, adding that trucks would move from one location after a complaint to another. The veteran lawmaker says she has gotten at least 20 constituent complaints about the issue this year.

“It’s an endless challenge,” she said.

Amazon has so many home deliveries in the Big Apple that the company doesn’t have the capacity to directly deliver packages themselves, but rather contracts the job to outside delivery companies with their own workers. Trucks with thousands of packages then set up staging areas at street-side “anchor” locations around the city, drivers said.

Amazon would not say how many anchor locations are in the city.

Traffic snarls are just the tip of the iceberg — delivery drivers can be unruly, and even violent, locals said.

Igor Segota and Jeremy Waldis own Harvest Kitchen on the Upper West Side. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

During one incident on March 2, Jeremy Waldis, owner of the Harvest Kitchen restaurant on Columbus, got into a squabble over parking with four or five Amazon workers, one of whom threw a punch, according to police.

“If I didn’t duck I would be in the hospital for a week,” Waldis said. “The cops said you guys aren’t really hurt so nothing we could do about it.” Waldis said he was forced to get a new phone after the Amazon attacker grabbed his and hurled it across the street.

An Amazon spokesman said the incident “does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages” and that the individual involved was “no longer delivering packages for Amazon.”

But neighbors disagree.

Joe Bolanos, President of West 76th Park Block Association, is also fed up with the contract Amazon delivery drivers. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

The Post found numerous trucks taking up space on Columbus Avenue. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

“They are yelling and screaming and people are outside and you hear them screaming and cursing. It’s invasive,” said Joe Bolanos, President of West 76th Park Block Association. “These people are kind of just wild people.”

He then took a shot at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: “You would imagine that the second or third richest man in the world would be able to afford a brick and mortar distribution center instead of invading our community and disrupting it.”