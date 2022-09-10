NYC street fight leaves 3 men stabbed, 1 arrested

Three men were stabbed during a large fight on a Brooklyn street Friday evening, police said.

The melee erupted around 10:40 p.m. on New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Street — a busy five-way intersection under the elevated tracks in Borough Park, according to the NYPD.

The three victims — also men in their 20s — were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, cops said.

One man in his 20s was taken into custody, authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were involved in the alternation.

The identity of the male in custody has not yet been released by police. Wayne Carrington