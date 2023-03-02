NYC straphanger thrown to the ground, pummeled in wallet robbery: cops

A Bronx straphanger was thrown to the ground, pummeled and held at gunpoint by two vicious muggers who made off with his wallet, cops said.

The 27-year-old victim was inside the elevated Morrison Avenue-Soundview subway station around 3:45 a.m. Sunday when a man approached him and asked for money, authorities said.

When the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect followed him to the southbound No. 6 train platform and threw him to the ground — while kicking and punching him in the face and body, cops said.

An accomplice then showed up and pressed a black gun against the victim’s head, police said.

The gunman snatched the victim’s wallet out of his pants pocket, cops said.

Both suspects then ran out of the station.





Police are still looking for both suspects. Google Maps

Surveillance footage released late Monday shows one of the suspects, apparently entering a deli.

No arrests have been made.