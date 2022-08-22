NYC straphanger stabbed on train at Rockefeller Center: cops

A man was stabbed on a Manhattan train early Monday, cops said. 

The straphanger was knifed in the right side of his stomach on a southbound D train at 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station at 2:20 a.m., authorities said. 

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

No arrests have been made in the slashing.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear. 

The incident comes amid a recent surge in stabbings citywide. 