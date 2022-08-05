NYC straphanger left bleeding from head after mugging: cops

A straphanger was left bleeding from the head after a struggle with a robber on a subway staircase in Greenwich Village on Friday, cops said.

The victim, described as in his 50s, was on the stairs of the West Fourth Street-Washington Square station in Manhattan just after noon when the suspect suddenly grabbed him by the backpack, authorities said.

The suspect tussled with the male suspect, who swiped an unspecified amount of cash from him, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his head during the skirmish, cops said.

Photos show him with the back of his head, his ear and part of his neck covered in blood as he was being treated by EMS workers. A blood trail could be seen near the staircase after the incident.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. William Farrington

An MTA workers hands the victim a towel. William Farrington

EMTs seen treating the man after the violent mugging. William Farrington

A blood trail could be seen on the ground near the staircase. William Farrington

The assailant — described as a man in his 20s with dreadlocks and a thin build and wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and sneakers — fled the scene.