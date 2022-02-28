The Hamden Journal

NYC store employee attacked by thief wielding screwdriver: cops

NYC store employee attacked by thief wielding screwdriver: cops

A violent shoplifter attacked a Bronx store employee with a screwdriver after he caught her swiping clothes, cops said Monday.

The woman was trying to hide the clothes she planned to pilfer from the Cee Cee department store on East 149th Street on Feb. 16 when a 55-year-old male worker confronted her, cops said. 

Video shows the suspect swinging wildly at the worker with a screwdriver in hand, knocking over some slippers hanging on the wall during the scuffle.

The NYPD is looking for this woman after she attacked a sales clerk who tried to prevent her from shoplifting on February 16, 2022.
DCPI
According to the store owner, the woman made of with $30 worth of clothing.
According to the store owner, the woman made off with $30 worth of clothing.
DCPI
The employee attempted to confront the thief but was attacked by a screwdriver.
The employee attempted to confront the thief but was attacked with a screwdriver.
DCPI
The suspect is described as about 50 years old, with a slim build and short black hair.
The suspect is described as about 50 years old, with a slim build and short black hair.
DCPI

The woman left the Mott Haven store with three pieces of clothing valued at $30 total, cops said. 

The worker suffered a minor cut on the right side of his face and refused medical attention. 

The suspect is described as about 50 years old, with a slim build and short black hair, police said.

The worker suffered a minor cut on the right side of his face and refused medical attention.
The worker suffered a minor cut on the right side of his face and refused medical attention.
DCPI
Video shows the suspect swinging wildly at the worker with a screwdriver in hand, knocking over some slippers hanging on the wall during the scuffle.
Video shows the suspect swinging wildly at the worker with a screwdriver in hand, knocking over some slippers hanging on the wall during the scuffle.
DCPI

She was last seen wearing a black dreadlocks wig, a white hooded sweatshirt with OLD NAVY written on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.