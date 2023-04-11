NYC stepdad accused of killing 15-year-old stepson to remain behind bars

The Bronx stepdad accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson will remain behind bars on a parole violation — after initially being freed without bail in the slaying case, a parole official ruled Tuesday.

Accused killer Tyresse Minter was ordered remanded by Parole Revocation Officer Patrice Brathwaite at a lengthy preliminary hearing in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Minter, who is on parole for an assault conviction, had previously been cut loose without bail by Bronx Judge Naita Semaj last month — despite being indicted on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

The move immediately prompted outrage — including from Gov. Kathy Hochul — and Minter was then arrested on a parole violation and ordered jailed by a separate Bronx judge last week.

At Tuesday’s hearing, medical examiner Cynthia Harris testified about performing an autopsy on Minter’s stepson, 15-year-old Corde Scott, and signing his death certificate the day after the boy was killed on Jan. 23 in his family’s Bronx apartment.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death was homicide caused by the deprivation of oxygen with compression to the neck, Harris said.





Tyresse Minter, 28, accused of killing his stepson Corde Scott, 15, will remain behind bars. Tyrese Minter./Facebook

Minter’s court-appointed lawyer, Michelle McGrath, argued that reps from the city’s Department of Correction and Community Supervision had not met their burden to continue to remand Minter.

McGrath called the death a “tragic accident” and pointed to a second page of the death certificate that stated a sickle-cell condition suffered by Scott could have contributed to his death.

The lawyer also argued Minter was trying to wrestle away a knife from the teen — who she said was in the throes of a suicidal episode — when he wrapped his legs and arms around him on the day he died.





The medical examiner ruled that Corde Scott died by homicide caused by the deprivation of oxygen with compression to the neck. Family via Bronx12

But Brathwaite sided with DOCCS in remanding Minter to custody, ruling he violated a term of his probation that prohibited him from having physical contact with excessive force.

Minter will have a final parole hearing later this month.