NYC stabbing victim ID’d as Christina Yuna Lee

This is the “sweet” creative producer who was stabbed to death in a heinous early-hours attack after she was followed inside her Chinatown apartment.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was named by cops late Sunday as the victim of the break-in and attack in Chrystie Street after surveillance footage caught the suspect sneaking in behind her at around 4:30 a.m.

She had come from New Jersey and had been in the sixth-floor apartment less than a year, the building’s owner told The Post Sunday.

“Such a sweet girl,” the building’s owner told The Post.

Lee was a Rutgers University graduate and worked as a senior creative producer at digital-music platform Splice, the company confirmed to The New York Times.

The Korean-American described herself on her website as “a New York-based creative producer dealing in national-scale marketing content.”

She previously worked on campaigns for big-name companies like Google, Twix, Equinox, TOMS, Cole Haan and ALDO, she wrote.

“Christina’s rich professional background coupled with her myriad personal interests have established a wholly unique intersection of experience in producing multimedia shoots and have paved a point of view that is continuing to track more and more attention across the industry,” she wrote at the time.

Christina Yuna Lee was allegedly stabbed and killed by Assamad Nash. LinkedIn

Christina Yuna Lee worked on campaigns for big-name companies. LinkedIn

Christina Yuna Lee’s social media appears to be private. Instagram

Her LinkedIn said that after studying art history at Rutgers she “demonstrated history of working across retail, fashion, fitness, media, art and music industries” as an “experienced digital producer.”

Her social media appears to be private. Her employer, Splice, did not immediately return messages early Monday.

Lee had been heading home in the early hours when she was followed inside her Chrystie Street apartment building’s front door, chilling surveillance footage showed.

Assamad Nash tried to flee out of a fire escape. Seth Gottfried

Assamad Nash was identified as a homeless career criminal. Seth Gottfried

Hours after the incident, Asian American community leaders rallied near the scene. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Neighbors recalled hearing her screaming “‘Help me! Call 911′” before she was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body.” Cops believe the knife came from her own kitchen.

The suspect — named by sources as homeless career criminal Assamad Nash, 25 — tried to flee out of a fire escape before heading back inside and being found hiding under a bed, sources have said.

Hours later, Asian American community leaders rallied near the scene, demanding action from the city.

Video surveillance obtained by the Post allegedly shows Assamad Nash following Christina Yuna Lee into her apartment.

Assamad Nash allegedly stabbed and killed Christina Yuna Lee.

Christina Yuna Lee had been heading home in the early hours when she was followed inside. Instagram / Christina Lee

“This is so gruesome and so horrible and so cruel,” state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who broke down in tears while speaking near the scene Sunday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also tweeted late Sunday that she was “mourning this tragic & heartbreaking loss of life.”

We have seen far too many acts of violence against AAPI [Asian American Pacific Islander] New Yorkers in recent months. We must make sure every community is safe in our state,” she wrote.

Neighbors recalled hearing her screaming “‘Help me! Call 911′.” William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Flowers at the scene of the homicide at 111 Chrystie St. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Asian American community leaders demanded action from the city. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

“I join New Yorkers standing together in support of our AAPI friends & neighbors.”