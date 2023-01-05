NYC smoke shop worker shot in attempted robbery, suspects flee

A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot in a possible attempted robbery Wednesday night, police said.

Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, according to the NYPD.

Three suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle following the shooting at 79 Clinton Street on Jan. 4, 2023.

Detectives are spotted at the scene on Jan.4, 2023, as the investigation is ongoing in the Lower East Side area.





The shooting broke out before 7 p.m on Wednesday night, police said.

More NYPD officers and detectives are at the scene of the shooting that took place inside a smoke shop at 79 Clinton Street on Jan. 4, 2023.



The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

The suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle, cops said.

Police said it is unclear if the three men stole anything from the store, as the investigation is ongoing.