NYC smoke shop worker shot after kicking crew out of store

A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said. 

The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said. 

He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said. 

The 32-year-old worker at Smoke City was shot in the leg outside the shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street.
Citizen App
NYPD cruisers respond to the scene of the shooting outside a Hell's Kitchen smoke shop.
Citizen App

That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said. 

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. 

The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said. 

The front of the Smoke City shop at 710 Ninth Avenue.
The Smoke City worker believed the rowdy crew would rob the store, cops said.
Google Maps

No arrests have been made.