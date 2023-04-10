NYC smoke shop scene of man fatally shot in the head

A man was fatally shot inside a Harlem smoke shop Sunday after the gunman blasted the victim in the head, according to harrowing footage of the cold-blooded killing.

The 36-year-old victim was found bleeding from bullet wounds inside the smoke shop at 304 Lenox Ave. around 8 p.m., police said. The shooting is the latest rash of violence tied to the budding industry in the Big Apple.

The unnamed victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and back, according to law enforcement sources.

He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The suspect and the 36-year-old were involved in a dispute moments before the shooting, cops said.

Video of the encounter, obtained by The Post, shows the gunman and victim talking for several seconds as several other men stand around. The victim appears to start leaving, but as he’s walking out, the suspect pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired — striking the victim in the head, according to the footage.





The gunman was seen shooting the man in the head as he appeared to be exiting the smoke shop.

The victim fell to the ground, but was still moving and appeared to try to get himself up before the shooter callously fired another round into the man’s back, the video shows.

The suspect is seen casually leaving the store following the violent attack. Officers said he fled on foot wearing dark-colored clothing.

No arrests have been made.





The shooter was seen casually leaving the smoke shop after killing the man. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The Harlem store wasn’t the only smoke shop where employees needed to call police Sunday.

A smoke shop in Brooklyn was robbed by a masked suspect who displayed an unknown object and swiped cash, authorities said.

The robber was wearing all black including a mask, the NYPD said. No injuries were reported.

Robberies at NYC’s stoner-friendly storefronts continue to climb, a top cop said at a March 20 City Council public safety hearing.





Law enforcement personnel inside the smoke shop investigating the shooting. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Robberies targeting storefronts that sell pot paraphernalia – and in many cases unregulated cannabis – have increased 10% this year compared to 2022, Police Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Days before the council hearing, a worker was shot and killed during a botched smoke shop robbery in Queens.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore.