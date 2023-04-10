NYC ‘slay’ smoke shop illegally peddled pot before: officials

The Harlem smoke shop where a gunman was caught on chilling video executing a foe Sunday had been raided just weeks ago for illegally peddling weed and shut down — only to reopen again, police sources say.

As video of the savage shooting circulated Monday, new details emerged about the store — while the New York Sheriff’s Office also cracked down on illegal pot shops just north of the Malcolm X Boulevard crime scene.

Monday’s targeted businesses included a store named Ock Nation Exotic — located right next to a pre-K charter school.

“There’s kids coming back from recess and a bunch of police outside,” Sunny Gonzalez, 33, of Harlem told The Post as she picked up her young daughter from the school, Harlem Children’s Zone. “Seeing her here and cops there doesn’t make me feel safe in this part of Harlem.”

A small army of cops rifled through the Ock Nation, some counting a stack of cash as others emptied plastic containers that held what looked like loose joints.

A handcuffed man sat inside the business next to about six garbage bags of product that officers planned to relieve him of.

“This is a problem in this neighborhood,” Gonzalez said. “It’s the same thing down the block.”

The Easter Sunday shooting at the other smoke shop only exacerbated locals’ fears.

The NYPD is still looking for the gunman, who was recorded talking to his 36-year-old victim inside the shop about 8 p.m. The video has no sound, but cops said the two had an argument before the victim went to leave.

The gunman then casually drew a pistol, pointed it at the back of the man’s head and fired, the footage shows.





Cops released a photo of the suspected cold-blooded killer who shot a 36-year-old victim in the head in Harlem on Easter. DCPI





The shooter casually pulled a gun, put two rounds in the victim and ambled off.

The victim fell to the ground but seemed to try to get back up. That’s when the shooter then strolled over and put another round in the man’s back before pocketing the handgun and ambling out.

The brutal killing is just another crime tied to the chain of robberies, shootings and other violence that has exploded at the 1,500 or so unlicensed, unregulated smoke shops that dot city streets.

There was a Dec. 3 robbery of a Queens tobacco store, a Jan. 4 shooting on Manhattan’s Lower East Side that wounded a worker and a February shooting at another Harlem smoke shop that left a man dead near the bustling intersection of 125th Street and Fifth Avenue.

And in March, a 20-year-old smoke-shop worker was shot and killed during a botched robbery in Queens.

“It’s the same story,” a Queens cop previously told The Post. “[The shops] are getting robbed because they do a cash business and they have drugs — it’s a two-for-one.”





Sunday’s shooting is just another crime tied to the chain of violence to explode at the city’s 1,500 or so unlicensed, illegal shops. G.N.Miller/NYPost

There are only three legal pot dispensaries in the city right now.

Illicit businesses are thriving because they can typically escape with a court summons and meager fines of about $250 if caught — well worth the risk considering the profits they stand to make, say those seeking a stiffer crackdown.

“The proliferation of these illegal shops not only poses a threat to the quality of life for our citizens but now also to public safety,” Councilman Bob Holden said in a Monday statement, adding that the surge in violent crime is “deeply troubling.”

“Our State government continues to fail us,” Holden said. “It’s time to bring back common sense and take decisive action to shut down these dangerous operations.”

Police sources said the Harlem store where the man was killed Sunday was well-known to authorities, who descended on the place March 8 and seized marijuana and vape products because they were being sold illegally.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed it hit the store that day and found untaxed cigarettes, flavored tobacco, cannabis flower, various THC products, edibles and prescription pills.

“The store clerk was arrested, and the corporation was issued numerous civil violations,” the statement said.

Police sources said the young worker told police that his family made him work there and that he didn’t know the products were being sold illegally.

The store closed initially but was soon back in business, according to sources.

The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection can shutter such businesses for good, including because they are repeat offenders, but the process is lengthy, and the shops could just change its articles of incorporation and reopen as something else, sources said.

The day after the shooting, the Harlem smoke store was back in business, selling goods through a window Monday afternoon, although it was unclear if any of the items were illegal.

“They do sell weed, but they’re expensive,” said an older man buying a loose cigarette. “It’s a better deal up the block.”

–Additional reporting Larry Celona and Bernadette Hogan