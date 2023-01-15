NYC slay of ex-NYPD cop’s daughter baffles cops: dad

NYPD detectives are baffled over the shooting death of an ex-cop’s daughter at her Queens home last week, the woman’s grieving dad told The Post on Sunday.

“There’s no new information,” former Jackson Heights cop Carlos Ruiz said. “I met with the detective yesterday and asked them if there’s any new information and said I’m hoping that something gets resolved quick.

“But there’s no new information, not at all,” said Ruiz, who served as an NYPD cop from 1991 until 2011. “The detectives are doing all their phone checks, they have my daughter’s phone, they’re doing all the phone records, and they’re looking at video right now.”

Alexa Ruiz, the mother of a 3-year-old girl, was found dead in her Maspeth apartment Wednesday night by her stepfather, Giovanni Munive, according to police.

Police said they responded to the home around 8:10 p.m. and found Alexa dead from a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Neighbors told The Post her young daughter was with her grandmother at the time, while one local reported hearing arguing and partying going on inside the home.

Carlos Ruiz, who had not spoken to his daughter for some time, flew to New York from his home in Florida after being told of his daughter’s slaying.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “It’s something [that was] all of a sudden, and it’s really devastating.”

