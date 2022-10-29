NYC sicko exposed himself, propositioned child: cops

Cops are on the hunt for a pervert who exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn and then propositioned the child to commit a sex act, police said.

The disturbing incident took place on 38th Street, near 13th Avenue in Borough Park, authorities said.

The girl was standing in front of a building Friday when the man approached her and lured her inside, where he exposed his penis and “offered her money to perform a sexual act,” the NYPD said.

The frightened but quick-thinking kid ran away and the suspect disappeared, authorities said.

No one was injured.

The NYPD released surveillance video and photos of the suspect taken from the crime scene. Cops are looking for a man in his mid-30s, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded short sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a gray hat.

The man allegedly exposed himself to a 7-year-old and propositioned the child in Brooklyn. DCPI

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)