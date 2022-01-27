NYC should expect up to a foot of snow this weekend: forecasters

A nor’easter bearing down on the East Coast could slam the Big Apple this weekend with as much as a foot of snow along with fierce winds and bone-chilling temperatures, forecasters said.

New Yorkers will need to bundle up to brave the outdoors as the winter storm ushers in a cold front Friday night, Accuweather senior meteorologist Paul Walker told The Post.

“You should certainly layer tomorrow night through Saturday and use caution” when traveling, Walker said Thursday.

Temperatures could dip in the city as low as 20 degrees on Friday, and 13 degrees on Saturday, forecasters said.

Snowfall will begin Friday night and continue into the following evening, Walker said.

While the exact path of the storm is unclear, New York can still expect between 6 and 12 inches of snow, he said.

Snowfall in NYC is expected to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday evening. Accuweather

The National Weather Service is warning residents to prepare for “blizzard-like” conditions. Accuweather

The worst of the blizzard will be out east, where Long Islanders can expect 12 to 16 inches, he said.

In a Wednesday evening briefing, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that there remains “an unusual amount of uncertainty in snow amounts with this storm two days out” and said “significant changes are possible.”

Still, residents can expect “blizzard-like” conditions with winds averaging 15 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph, the forecasts said.

Forecasters expect the storm to bring high winds. Accuweather

On Long Island, winds could top 50 mph before the storm leaves to head north to New England on Saturday.

Meteorologists believe residents could face power disruptions from the first real storm of 2022, and it would be wise to avoid travel if possible at the height of the storm Friday evening and Saturday.

The NWS said to expect some scattered downed tree limbs and power lines due to the “near blizzard conditions” forecast.

The National Weather Service is predicting some power outages from the storm. Accuweather

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management told residents to start planning for the storm Thursday.

“Make sure your household disaster plan is ready and all members of your household are familiar with how to contact one another in an emergency,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Winterize your Go Bag by adding a blanket, warm socks and gloves.”

The good news: The snow that accumulates is expected to be powdery, NWS said, so shoveling shouldn’t be backbreaking.