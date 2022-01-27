NYC shoplifter arrested after caught-on-video scuffle with cops

A would-be shoplifter put up a heck of a fight at a Queens department store — but couldn’t dodge New York’s Finest.

Franklin Nunez, 45, was charged with assault on a police officer and possession of burglar tools after a caught-on-video scuffle with cops at a Rego Park Marshalls store on Wednesday.

The footage, posted on Instagram, shows Nunez trying to fight off two NYPD cops while several patrons film the melee on their phones.

At one point, he makes a dash for the door, only to have one of the officers grab him.

The cops were called to the scene quickly thanks to a new policy at Marshalls stores to call 911 immediately when they spot a shoplifter — reversing a previous policy of waiting 30 minutes after the thief made off with the goods.

Nunez was charged with assault on a police officer and possession of burglar tools. Instagram

Despite his desperate attempt to break free, Nunez was busted — including on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny.

Nunez has 15 prior arrests on charges of burglary, drug possession and grand larceny, police sources told The Post.