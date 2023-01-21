NYC shootings, stabbings leave one dead, five injured

A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that also left a 31-year-old woman injured, police said.

The deadly Saturday morning gunfire was the latest incident in overnight mayhem across the city, which also left two others shot in Harlem and two men stabbed in Midtown, cops said.

Bullets flew outside the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue, near Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst at about 4 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in the back and shoulder and the 31-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, cops said.

EMS took the two victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The gunfire took place in a packed crowd that had just poured out of the club. “There was some sort of dispute inside of the club that spilled outside and shots were fired,” an NYPD spokesman said.

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old woman was injured in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub, police said.

G.N.Miller/NYPost

The 19-year-old was fatally shot in the back and shoulder and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. Seth Gottfried

Cops are not sure if the victims knew each other or were involved in the dispute. They may have just been in “the wrong place at the wrong time,” the NYPD said.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, sped off in a white and black SUV, cops said. There are no arrests.

Amadeus promoted an evening of live DJ sets that it billed as the “Infamous Coldest Winter Ever,” on the club’s Instagram.

The two victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where a teen was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in stable condition, authorities said. Seth Gottfried

Cops are not sure if the victims knew each other or were involved in the dispute.

Robert Mecea

Earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left knee and a 36-year-old woman was struck in the right knee outside Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. around 3:40 a.m., cops said.

The victims were both taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police said. The suspect, a man wearing a yellow bubble jacket, remains on the loose, authorities said.

Police are also probing a Saturday morning “dustup” in Midtown that left two men stabbed in the back and four people under arrest.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left knee and a 36-year-old woman was struck in the right knee outside Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. Seth Gottfried

Cops said a “two-on-two fight” on West 34th Street and 7th Avenue ended with the four individuals filing “cross complaints.” All four were taken into custody and the two stabbing victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Harlem Hospital, the NYPD said. The names and charges were not immediately available.