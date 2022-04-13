NYC shootings leaves at least two dead, 13 wounded

Three people were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in a series of shootings that rocked parts of The Bronx and Brooklyn on Tuesday night, police and sources said.

The fatal victims included a 23-year-old woman, and two men, 22 and 21, who were all murdered in separate Bronx shootings. At least five other shootings were reported in New York City during a roughly six-hour span, authorities said.

A 15-year-old girl was among the surviving victims, who were all struck by gunfire in shootings that occurred outdoors just hours after the worst subway shooting in the city’s history left 10 others wounded.

“Another nice day. Everybody’s out in the street, and everybody’s getting shot,” a Brooklyn cop told The Post. “No one is safe.”

The bloodshed began with a triple shooting in Bedford Stuyvesant just before 4:30 p.m. in front of 441 Gates Avenue, which is part of NYCHA’s Armstrong complex, police said.

A 43-year-old man was hit by a bullet in his lower back, a 41-year-old man was grazed in his right arm, and a 26-year-old man suffered an injury to his left leg, according to the NYPD.

The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition while police looked for the shooter.

Moments after 7 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was hit in the leg by gunfire in front of 3958 Laconia Avenue in the Edenwald section of The Bronx, police said.

It was unclear what led to the attack, and the shooter remained at large while the victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Police at the scene of three people shot at East 180th St. in Mohegan Ave in the Bronx Avenue. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Three minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot in his right leg in front of 380 Etna Avenue in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hill neighborhood, the NYPD reported.

The uncooperative victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital and the shooter remained in the wind, authorities said.

Just before 7:45 p.m. another triple shooting killed one man and injured two others in The Bronx at the intersection of Crotona’s East 180 Street and Mohegan Avenue, according to police.

Wayne Goodwin, 22, was hit multiple times around his body several blocks away from his home and was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were being treated at Saint Barnabas Medical Center for gunshots to their legs, the NYPD said.

Around 8:20 p.m. in Canarsie, Brooklyn, a man was hit when shots rang out in front of 950 E 86th Street, according to police

Police at the scene of a shooting at Sheridan Ave. & McClellan St. in the Bronx. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Back in The Bronx about 20 minutes later, 23-year-old Sally Ntim died after she was shot in the head in the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street, police said.

It was unclear if she was the intended victim, police said. The shooter remained at large.

At 9:50 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the head outside of 3218 Cruger Avenue in the borough’s Williamsbridge section, police said. The young man was not expected to survive his injuries.

At least four more people — three men and a woman — were shot outside of 2825 Olinville Avenue in The Bronx at about 10:10 p.m., police said.

An unidentified 21-year-old man was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The bloodshed came hours after Gov. Kathy Hochul said gun violence “has to end, and it ends now,” following a lone gunman’s mass shooting on Brooklyn subway commuters Tuesday morning. Ten people were shot and 19 more were injured, but miraculously no one was killed, authorities said.

Recent NYPD data showed major crimes were up 37 percent from the same time last year, although homicides were down 16 percent compared to 2021.

The violence came two days after Mayor Eric Adams expressed “concern” about an increase in crime during the upcoming hot summer months.