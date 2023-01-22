NYC shootings leave two dead, four injured: NYPD

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder near 1432 E. 46th in Flatlands around 9:15 p.m., cops said.

Both victims were privately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 28-year-old, whom police described as “highly uncooperative,” is recovering in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

In the Bronx, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and 29-year-old male was shot in the arm at 1115 College Avenue near 166th Street beside the Mott playground just before 10:30 p.m., police said.

Both victims were transported by EMS to Lincoln Hospital. The 33-year-old victim, who was known to police, died from his injuries. The 29-year-old is listed in stable condition, police said.

During their investigation, police located two additional victims connected to the shooting, cops said.

A 30-year-old man was found by police on Sherman Ave. and 157th Street with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

A fourth victim who was also shot in the lower back was privately taken to Harlem Hospital. Police later connected him to the shooting as well.

Police said all of the victims were being uncooperative with investigators.

No arrests were made, police said.