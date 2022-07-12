NYC shootings leave one killed and five wounded: cops

At least five people were shot – one fatally – in four separate incidents across the Big Apple overnight, cops said.

The deadly gun violence unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, when Erni Garcia, 24, was blasted in the chest on Sherman Avenue near West 204th Street in Inwood, cops said.

Garcia, who lived about a half-mile from the scene, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear Tuesday morning.

About a half-hour earlier, two 17-year-old girls were struck by stray bullets — one hit in the leg and the other grazed in the head — when a dispute broke out during a basketball game at Arcilla Playground at Park Avenue and East 163rd Street in the Bronx around 8 p.m., police said.

Erni Garcia, 24, was shot in the chest on Sherman Avenue near West 204th Street in Inwood, cops said. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Police at the scene of a late-night shooting in the Bronx. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

The teens — both from Virginia and visiting family in the Big Apple — were near the basketball court when several males started fighting during a game, cops and sources said.

One of the males had a gun and began shooting, sources said. It’s unclear if it was a player or a spectator.

The girls were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where they were expected to recover.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Carlton Avenue in Brooklyn, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Robert Mecea

According to witnesses, the four men responsible for the shooting fled. Robert Mecea

Police at the scene of a shooting at East 164th and Teller in the Bronx William C. Lopez/NYPOST

In Brooklyn, a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in front of a building on Carlton Avenue, on the grounds of NYCHA’s Walt Whitman Houses in Fort Greene, cops said.

He claims he heard shots and felt pain, and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that four mask-wearing men fled.

Then around 1:20 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg inside Dr. Green Playground, on the grounds of NYCHA’s Hughes apartments on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, cops said.

The victim, who also reported hearing shots and feeling pain, went to the same hospital in stable condition, cops said.

A Nissan Altima fled at a high rate of speed, police said.